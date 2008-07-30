iLounge is reporting that this year's iPod nano will have a bigger screen than the current generation, with the same 1.5:1 widescreen aspect ratio as the iPhone and iPod touch. In order to cram in that kind of screen real estate, it's getting stretched back out to its old school proportions (which I like better anyway). They're also saying that the rumour the nano will have a discoteque-worthy paintjob is "most likely inaccurate." But yeah, it does sorta look like a Zune! iPod season is here. [iLounge]
New iPod nano Will Be Taller, Skinnier, More Zune-Like (Gasp!)
