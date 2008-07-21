New iPhone Unlock Tool Out, Fixes Bugs

If you had trouble jailbreaking and unlocking your iPhone 2.0 with Pwnage 2.0, there's a new version out there that will make it even easier to free your iPhone, fixing some of the problems which were found in the previous version:

- It auto-finds the bl39 and bl46 files better, if they're on your computer.

- It creates the ~/Library/iTunes/Device Support/ folder if not present, which should help with some 1600 errors people have been having.

- Many people have reported the PwnageTool not starting up at all (the icon never stops bouncing). This issue should be resolved now.

- The Sparkle AppCast URL is fixed in this version, so automatic updates should work for future releases.

If you successfully jailbroke and unlocked your iPhone with OS 2.0 with the previous one, there's no need for you to use this version. Otherwise, you can download from here or here.