New Garmin Line Leaked

It appears that retailers have leaked Garmin's upcoming GPS line. Amazon had listed relatively blank pages of the new 200, 300, 400c, 400i and 400t while Buy.com got even more specific with complete details on the Garmin Oregon 200 (US$450) and Garmin Oregon 400C (US$600). Apparently the Oregon is very similar to Garmin's Colorado (pictured here). The 3-inch, 240x400 pixel screen seems identical with the most noticeable upgrades coming in form factor—as GPSTracklog points out, the Oregon is one inch shorter and 14 grams lighter than the Colorado. For the Garmin fans in the audience, here are the full specs on each model:

GARMIN OREGON 200 Hand Held Receiver Worldwide. Garmin International is pleased to announce Oregon; the newest member of the premium handheld line. This rugged unit with a high sensitivity GPS receiver offers innovative features such as a sunlight readable touchscreen for easy operation, as well as the ability to exchange waypoints, tracks, routes and geocaches wirelessly between units. In addition, you can customise your Oregon with five different user profiles: automotive, marine, recreation, fitness or geocache. The microSD card makes it simple to load optional maps for different types of adventures. The Oregons detailed mapping and high resolution colour display enhance any outdoor adventure, whether on land or water

Features

3.0 inch Worldwide Basemap GPS Hand Held Receiver -High Sensitivity GPS Receiver for Improved Performance and Reception-Built In 3D Basemap /3D Elevation View-microSD Card Slot for Optional Mapping and Data Storage-Wireless Exchange of User Routes Tracks Waypoints Geocaches and Images-Electronic Compass/Barometric AltimeterTemperature Sensor

Tech Specs

GARMIN OREGON 200 Hand Held Receiver Worldwide

High sensitivity GPS receiver for improved performance and reception

Easy to use, touchscreen interface

microSD card slot for optional mapping and data storage

Electronic compass, barometric altimeter, temperature sensor

Built in 3D Basemap /Digital Elevation Model

3D elevation view

Wireless exchange of user routes, tracks, waypoints, geocaches and images

Unit dimensions: 4.5 in x 2.3 in x 1.4 in

Display size: 3 in colour, touch screen

Pixels / H x W: 240 x 400

Waterproof standard: IEC 60529 IPX7

Battery type: two high capacity or lithium ion AA batteries

Weight: 6.8 oz with batteries

Part Number: 010-00697-00

GARMIN OREGON 400C Hand Held Receiver North America. Garmin International is pleased to announce Oregon; the newest member of the premium handheld line. This rugged unit with a high sensitivity GPS receiver offers innovative features such as a sunlight readable touchscreen for easy operation, as well as the ability to exchange waypoints, tracks, routes and geocaches wirelessly between units. In addition, you can customise your Oregon with five different user profiles: automotive, marine, recreation, fitness or geocache. The microSD card makes it simple to load optional maps for different types of adventures. The Oregons detailed mapping and high resolution colour display enhance any outdoor adventure, whether on land or water.

Saltwater mariners will love the preloaded detailed BlueChart g2 coverage for the coastal U.S. and the Bahamas in the 400c. The chart detail includes shoreline, depth contours, navaids and port plans.

Part Number: 010-00697-03