New B-2 Bomber Crash Photos Show Carnage Up Close

Joe Pappalardo got some crisp, high quality military close-ups of the Spirit of Kansas, the US$1.2 billion stealth B-2 bomber that crashed in Guam last February. We published other images of the crash scene before (because we like to see a billion dollars burning), but all the mess was cleaned up then. Here you can see the carnage right after it happened, including Air Force personnel trying to deactivate explosives in the ejected pilot seats:

Head to Popular Mechanics to see the official timeline of the crash. [Popular Mechanics]