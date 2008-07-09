Netherlands To Get World's Largest Indoor Golf Complex

I play golf, but I hate the outdoors, so I'm going to move to the Netherlands, because they're on track to open this rad, giant, indoor golf course that I can play year round. Non-golfers won't understand what that means, but those of us in Seattle have a fairly short period that we actually get to go out and play, thus it's a crowded affair, making it very expensive. This magic land will have 34 indoor driving range berths, measure over 15,000 square feet, and feature weather-protected sand traps and water hazards. I'm hoping George Jetson attends the opening, because his handicap sucks. [Tuvie, via TechFresh]