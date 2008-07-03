Netflix's Roku Box To Expand Its Horizons, Could Stream Hulu

The already impressive Roku streaming box will expand its services beyond Netflix's VOD adding new "big name" content providers in the near future. While the existing Netflix offerings are pretty impressive, the addition of some of the free on-demand TV options could set Roku apart from Apple TV and Vudu. Roku is taking the coy approach for now, but rumours of a flash-enabled browser to stream Hulu (which now streams at 480p resolution), Youtube and the various individual network sites are both plausible and awesome.

Silicon Valley Insider thinks that Unbox support is unlikely on account of its status as a direct competitor to Netflix streaming, but TiVo supports it so I wouldn't rule it out completely, plus a US$99 provider-agnostic box would fill a conspicuously empty gap in the market, and my heart. [Forbes via Silicon Valley Insider]