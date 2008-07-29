Netflix Streaming Will Always Be Subscription-Based, Never Pay-Per-View

Subscribers hoping that Netflix would get into the pay-per-view space will be slightly disappointed, as its CEO reiterates that they will always be in the subscription business. Reed Hastings says, "We don't plan to enter the pay-per-view segment, where Apple, Amazon, Sony and others focus, or the ad-supported segment, where Hulu, YouTube and others compete," which is probably a smart idea, seeing as all those companies are already crowding each other for the limited amount of room. Best to stay put where you're in good shape. [Hollywood Reporter]