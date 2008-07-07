NES Cartridge Modded into NES System With Screen, Space-Time at Risk Again

I've changed my mind: this has to be the most jaw-dropping NES mod ever, beating April's one. And this time the space-time continuum is at risk of ripping. Modder Darkeru over at Ben Heck forums has twisted reality around by including an entire NES emulator system, plus controls, plus an LCD screen into an original NES cartridge. It got a tiny bit beaten-up during the mod work, but I think we can forgive that because it's so ingenious. If I was wearing a hat, I'd doff it in Darkeru's direction. [Ben Heck Forums]