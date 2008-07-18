Here it is, my friends: the first trailer for one of the most highly-anticipated comic book film adaptations ever. Yep, it's the trailer for Watchmen that's debuting before The Dark Knight. Directed by Zack Snyder of 300 fame, it's sure to be the biggest fanboy magnet of the decade. The trailer is due to hit the web tomorrow, but Empire put it up early by accident before quickly pulling it down. Not quickly enough! So, what say you? Does it meet your excruciatingly-high expectations so far, or do you already think it's ruined the greatest graphic novel EVAR? It looks pretty badass from where I'm sitting; hit the jump to judge for yourself.

[io9]