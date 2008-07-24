Navy Scraps Plans to Build US$2.6 Billion Zumwalt Class Stealth Destroyers

One place where "if you build it, they will come" doesn't always apply is in military hardware. After constructing two Zumwalt class DD(X) stealth destroyers at US$2.6 billion apiece, the Navy has scrapped its plan to build up the rest of its intended 313-ship fleet—turns out, the demand for a ship whose primary mission is to obliterate large land targets with guided artillery and Tomahawk missiles doesn't suit the smaller-scale anti-terror missions most of the armed forces are currently faced with. Now the Pentagon just has to decide what to do with the almost $1 trillion it just freed up in its budget. I'm sure they'll have no problem with that. [AP]