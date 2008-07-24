How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Navy Scraps Plans to Build US$2.6 Billion Zumwalt Class Stealth Destroyers

One place where "if you build it, they will come" doesn't always apply is in military hardware. After constructing two Zumwalt class DD(X) stealth destroyers at US$2.6 billion apiece, the Navy has scrapped its plan to build up the rest of its intended 313-ship fleet—turns out, the demand for a ship whose primary mission is to obliterate large land targets with guided artillery and Tomahawk missiles doesn't suit the smaller-scale anti-terror missions most of the armed forces are currently faced with. Now the Pentagon just has to decide what to do with the almost $1 trillion it just freed up in its budget. I'm sure they'll have no problem with that. [AP]

Trending Stories Right Now

evolution the-conversation

Evolution: That Famous ‘March Of Progress’ Image Is Just Wrong

Evolution explains how all living beings, including us, came to be. It would be easy to assume evolution works by continuously adding features to organisms, constantly increasing their complexity. Some fish evolved legs and walked onto the land. Some dinosaurs evolved wings and began to fly. Others evolved wombs and began to give birth to live young.
ai feature history medieval-history ouroboros

The Ouroboros, From Antiquity To AI

The Ouroboros—which symbolises the cyclical nature of life and death and the divine essence that lives on forever—was first recorded in the Egyptian Book of the Netherworld. Alchemists then adopted the symbol into their mystical work of physical and spiritual transformation. After chemistry supplanted its more mystical forebear, alchemy, the Ouroboros was largely forgotten. That is, until reemerging in the 19th century largely thanks to the psychologists Carl Jung. Today, the Ouroboros has taken on a new life in tech’s Ouroboros program, and has become integral to coding and our evolving understanding of artificial intelligence. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles