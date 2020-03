In your daily dose of science geekiness, you may appreciate another event going on in the sky this July 4th than the annual combustion of your neighbour's illegal stash of gunpowder—Mars and Saturn will align for the evening. Then on the 5th, the Moon will join those two for a little celestial ménage à trois. We know, it's usually too much work to grab your telescope for these things. But since you'll be staring at the sky already... [NASA via TFOT, Image]