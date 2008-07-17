How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

NASA Engineers Team Up With Retirees to Secretly Develop Alternative Moon Rocket

A handful of rogue NASA engineers have gone underground and spent their spare time from the Constellation program working on a rocket dubbed "Jupiter"—an alternative that they believe will be "safer, cheaper and easier to build than the two Ares spacecraft that will replace the space shuttle." Jupiter is being developed with the help of a team that includes retired NASA engineers and enthusiasts who are working (mostly) anonymously.

The Jupiter design would require two separate launches to get to the moon (one with payload, one with astronauts), but both rockets would utilise the old shuttle fuel tank at the core. Its backers claim that it could save NASA US$19 billion in development costs and another US$16 billion in operating costs over two decades. However, NASA formally reviewed the plans last fall and determined that the design was not feasible—a claim that some are disputing. At least one engineer and former NASA contractor has come forward saying that he believes NASA is suppressing information that Jupiter would perform better than Ares. As a result, he is calling for an independent review—something that he is not likely to get when you consider how far along NASA is with the Ares project. [Space via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

evolution the-conversation

Evolution: That Famous ‘March Of Progress’ Image Is Just Wrong

Evolution explains how all living beings, including us, came to be. It would be easy to assume evolution works by continuously adding features to organisms, constantly increasing their complexity. Some fish evolved legs and walked onto the land. Some dinosaurs evolved wings and began to fly. Others evolved wombs and began to give birth to live young.
ai feature history medieval-history ouroboros

The Ouroboros, From Antiquity To AI

The Ouroboros—which symbolises the cyclical nature of life and death and the divine essence that lives on forever—was first recorded in the Egyptian Book of the Netherworld. Alchemists then adopted the symbol into their mystical work of physical and spiritual transformation. After chemistry supplanted its more mystical forebear, alchemy, the Ouroboros was largely forgotten. That is, until reemerging in the 19th century largely thanks to the psychologists Carl Jung. Today, the Ouroboros has taken on a new life in tech’s Ouroboros program, and has become integral to coding and our evolving understanding of artificial intelligence. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles