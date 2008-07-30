Shanghai-based designers Naolab have turned their creative talents towards the universal gadget charging station, and come up with ChargerFrame. It's designed to put your charging gadgets on display... in a chaotic, randomly wiry, Pollock-meets-cats-cradle kind of way. It has sockets built all around the frame, a single on-off switch and pegs for you to drape electric wires and gadgets around. Of course every time you add or remove a device, the "picture" changes, and that's kind of interesting. Maybe I like it 'cause it's the sort of thing I dream up when in a creative mood, maybe because it's actually cleverer than the Sanctuary. Just a concept. [Dezeen]
Naolab ChargerFrame Turns Your Charging Gizmos into Work of Art
Trending Stories Right Now
Evolution: That Famous ‘March Of Progress’ Image Is Just Wrong
Evolution explains how all living beings, including us, came to be. It would be easy to assume evolution works by continuously adding features to organisms, constantly increasing their complexity. Some fish evolved legs and walked onto the land. Some dinosaurs evolved wings and began to fly. Others evolved wombs and began to give birth to live young.
The Ouroboros, From Antiquity To AI
The Ouroboros—which symbolises the cyclical nature of life and death and the divine essence that lives on forever—was first recorded in the Egyptian Book of the Netherworld. Alchemists then adopted the symbol into their mystical work of physical and spiritual transformation. After chemistry supplanted its more mystical forebear, alchemy, the Ouroboros was largely forgotten. That is, until reemerging in the 19th century largely thanks to the psychologists Carl Jung. Today, the Ouroboros has taken on a new life in tech’s Ouroboros program, and has become integral to coding and our evolving understanding of artificial intelligence.