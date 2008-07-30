Naolab ChargerFrame Turns Your Charging Gizmos into Work of Art

Shanghai-based designers Naolab have turned their creative talents towards the universal gadget charging station, and come up with ChargerFrame. It's designed to put your charging gadgets on display... in a chaotic, randomly wiry, Pollock-meets-cats-cradle kind of way. It has sockets built all around the frame, a single on-off switch and pegs for you to drape electric wires and gadgets around. Of course every time you add or remove a device, the "picture" changes, and that's kind of interesting. Maybe I like it 'cause it's the sort of thing I dream up when in a creative mood, maybe because it's actually cleverer than the Sanctuary. Just a concept. [Dezeen]