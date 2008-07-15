A reader in Michigan sent in this image he snapped at his local Wal-Mart of a hither-to unknown controller for Guitar Hero for the Wii called the Rage. None of us have heard of it, a Google search turned up nothing, and there's nothing on Wal-Mart's website about it, so it's a mystery. But it's a sweet looking one, with the box stating it's got the most realistic action yet, light-up LEDs on the fretboard, and a realistic looking wood-toned neck. Pretty sweet, though with the US$54.78 price tag, you pay for the good looks. Thanks, James!