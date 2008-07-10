Multi-Platform Universal Console Mod Plays Everything Modularly

This game console mod does things slightly different from older mods we've seen. Instead of taking an old console and shoving it into a smaller body, this guy made a universal body and modularizes consoles—in effect, turning consoles like the N64, NES, Megadrive, Jaguar, GBA, and PlayStation into insertable "cartridges" that can be played on this main unit. He's only got the N64 working (he says it's the hardest one), but will keep working on other systems until he can pretty much play everything made before 1998 on this thing. [Modded By Bacteria]