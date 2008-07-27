MSI Wind With 6-Cell Battery Now Available

MSI is jumping the gun with its 6-cell version of the Wind laptop. Originally slated for a September release, the MSI Wind is currently available at Mwave.com. Those battery shortages that threatened to keep the model off shelves until September never materialised. The US$570 asking price is US$70 more than what MSI had originally promised, but my Gizmodo brethren tell me that even with the hike, the pricing is pretty much in line with others in this space (although it is a bit more than what you can find the comparable Eee PC 1000H going for today). [Lilliputing]