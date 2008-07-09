MSI Wind Preorders Finally Shipping

Hooray! If you preordered an MSI Wind and suffered through a few delays, know that the mini-notebooks are shipping now. Remember they're only coming with a 3-cell battery, and apparently the US$499 6-cell and US$399 Linux versions aren't hitting until September. The US$479 Wind should be available at popular retailers somewhere between now and soon.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA - July 8, 2008 - MSI Computer, a leading manufacturer of computer hardware products and solutions, has begun shipping all the pre-ordered Wind U100 notebooks. The Wind, with its speedy new Intel Atom™ 1.6GHz processor, is also on sale at Fry's and online at www.newegg.com, www.amazon.com, www.frys.com, www.zipzoomfly.com, www.mwave.com, and www.buy.com. These first notebooks sold will feature Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition and a 3-cell battery.

In September, MSI will begin selling a Windows version of the Wind with a 6-cell battery , as well as the Linux version with a 3-cell battery. MSI will also carry a 6-cell battery for customers who wish to upgrade their 3-cell battery in late September.