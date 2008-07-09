How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MSI Wind Preorders Finally Shipping

Hooray! If you preordered an MSI Wind and suffered through a few delays, know that the mini-notebooks are shipping now. Remember they're only coming with a 3-cell battery, and apparently the US$499 6-cell and US$399 Linux versions aren't hitting until September. The US$479 Wind should be available at popular retailers somewhere between now and soon.

The Wind is available in Fry's and online New Egg, Amazon, Fry's, ZipZoomfly, MWave.com and Buy.com

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA - July 8, 2008 - MSI Computer, a leading manufacturer of computer hardware products and solutions, has begun shipping all the pre-ordered Wind U100 notebooks. The Wind, with its speedy new Intel Atom™ 1.6GHz processor, is also on sale at Fry's and online at www.newegg.com, www.amazon.com, www.frys.com, www.zipzoomfly.com, www.mwave.com, and www.buy.com. These first notebooks sold will feature Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition and a 3-cell battery.

In September, MSI will begin selling a Windows version of the Wind with a 6-cell battery , as well as the Linux version with a 3-cell battery. MSI will also carry a 6-cell battery for customers who wish to upgrade their 3-cell battery in late September.

