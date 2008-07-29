How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MPAA Creating Website to Tell You Which Service Offers Which Movie

In this brave new world of digital video on demand, there's no single place that lets you watch every movie out there (other than, you know, BitTorrent). Instead, there's a smattering of offerings that offer different slivers of the overall movie catalog, forcing you to switch from your Apple TV to your Vudu to your Netflix box to watch what you want to watch. Annoying! The MPAA's solution? No, it's not consolidating so every device accesses every movie. That'd be too convenient. Instead, they're working on a new website that tells you which service to find each movie on. Hey, thanks for providing a band-aid for this here machete wound, MPAA! That'll solve the problem! [Ars Technica]

Trending Stories Right Now

evolution the-conversation

Evolution: That Famous ‘March Of Progress’ Image Is Just Wrong

Evolution explains how all living beings, including us, came to be. It would be easy to assume evolution works by continuously adding features to organisms, constantly increasing their complexity. Some fish evolved legs and walked onto the land. Some dinosaurs evolved wings and began to fly. Others evolved wombs and began to give birth to live young.
ai feature history medieval-history ouroboros

The Ouroboros, From Antiquity To AI

The Ouroboros—which symbolises the cyclical nature of life and death and the divine essence that lives on forever—was first recorded in the Egyptian Book of the Netherworld. Alchemists then adopted the symbol into their mystical work of physical and spiritual transformation. After chemistry supplanted its more mystical forebear, alchemy, the Ouroboros was largely forgotten. That is, until reemerging in the 19th century largely thanks to the psychologists Carl Jung. Today, the Ouroboros has taken on a new life in tech’s Ouroboros program, and has become integral to coding and our evolving understanding of artificial intelligence. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles