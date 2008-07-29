MPAA Creating Website to Tell You Which Service Offers Which Movie

In this brave new world of digital video on demand, there's no single place that lets you watch every movie out there (other than, you know, BitTorrent). Instead, there's a smattering of offerings that offer different slivers of the overall movie catalog, forcing you to switch from your Apple TV to your Vudu to your Netflix box to watch what you want to watch. Annoying! The MPAA's solution? No, it's not consolidating so every device accesses every movie. That'd be too convenient. Instead, they're working on a new website that tells you which service to find each movie on. Hey, thanks for providing a band-aid for this here machete wound, MPAA! That'll solve the problem! [Ars Technica]