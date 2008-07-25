How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mouse Uses 'Alien Technology' to Relieve Stress and RSI

Whenever a gadget is focused on ergonomics, buckle up for some seriously weird looking design. A prime example of this phenomenon can be seen in this "Alien Mouse" concept from designer Mizanur Rehman. The idea was to create a mouse that would strictly adhere to the principles of ergonomics and provide maximum comfort by molding itself to the user's hand with a body constructed of soft gel and cellulose. It even features a pulsating central core that reverberates throughout the frame to help relieve stress.

As for the controls—all functionality is handled by the sphere-shaped section at the top. A central joystick is flanked by fairly standard right and left click buttons, but the layout of the controls means that the mouse never needs to be physically moved. As mentioned, the Alien Mouse is only in the concept stage at this point, so I doubt that we will be seeing it on store shelves anytime soon. Hell, we may not even be using a computer mouse in 5 years time (if "experts" are to be believed). [Project Page via The Design Blog]

Trending Stories Right Now

evolution the-conversation

Evolution: That Famous ‘March Of Progress’ Image Is Just Wrong

Evolution explains how all living beings, including us, came to be. It would be easy to assume evolution works by continuously adding features to organisms, constantly increasing their complexity. Some fish evolved legs and walked onto the land. Some dinosaurs evolved wings and began to fly. Others evolved wombs and began to give birth to live young.
ai feature history medieval-history ouroboros

The Ouroboros, From Antiquity To AI

The Ouroboros—which symbolises the cyclical nature of life and death and the divine essence that lives on forever—was first recorded in the Egyptian Book of the Netherworld. Alchemists then adopted the symbol into their mystical work of physical and spiritual transformation. After chemistry supplanted its more mystical forebear, alchemy, the Ouroboros was largely forgotten. That is, until reemerging in the 19th century largely thanks to the psychologists Carl Jung. Today, the Ouroboros has taken on a new life in tech’s Ouroboros program, and has become integral to coding and our evolving understanding of artificial intelligence. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles