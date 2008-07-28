Motorlight Variable Spread Uplight: Moodlighting for Lighting Perfectionists

The world's first variable-angle uplight is apparently what Motorlight from designer Jake Dyson represents. Twist the wheel on the side, and you adjust the geometry inside the lamp so the beam it casts is a broad splash on your walls, or a neat spotlight. And it can cycle from one to the other automagically. Lighting fanatics, like me, will be thinking "neat! dynamic moodlighting," and will admire the simplicity of the design. Since Motorlight is made in limited batches of 500, though, its high-quality design is matched by its high-quality price: US$980 each. It comes in five colours though, with special colouring on request. [JakeDyson via Dezeen]