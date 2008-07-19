Moto Sues Former Exec For Jumping Ship To Apple

Motorola, upset that one of its former executives might be violating a no-compete clause in his contract, has sued him for going to work at Apple with the iPhone as an executive in sales. The contention isn't just sour grapes, says Moto, but that the exec, Michael Fenger, has intimate knowledge of Motorola's "trade secrets and customer relationships". But let's be clear here: The people who settled for a free RAZR are not the people waiting in like for the iPhone. We'll see what happen. Non-compete suits are usually pretty cut and dry, but this one could get interesting, if not humourous. [Yahoo! News]