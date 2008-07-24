Most Expensive iPhone App Champion: MyAccountsToGo Costs More Than an Unsubsidised iPhone

At US$449, MyAccountsToGo Dynamics GP and MyAccountsToGo SAP BusinessOne are the most expensive iPhone Apps available as of right now. It's under the Finance category and is designed for sales, marketing and finance people to access their transactions, statements, and other corporate terms that we have no clue about. Since the most we know about "business" is "business time", we can't say whether or not the US$449 is worth the cash, but we do know that you should buy both apps and just make it an even US$898. There's a free version if you want to know what the excitement's all about. Just don't accidentally buy the paid version.