More Details on Samsung Series 7 Plasmas

We heard about 'em back at CES, but Samsung has released pricing and availability info on their upcoming Series 7 plasma line. The 1080p displays feature 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast, DNIe Pro image processing, Ethernet for their Infolink RSS and 4 HDMI ports. Available this August, they can be yours for US$2,800 (50"), US$4,500 (58") and US$5,500 (63").

Samsung's Series 7 Plasma HDTVs Expand the Horizons of Luxurious Home Theatre Design and Multimedia Capability

Enhanced Connectivity and Superior Picture Performance Deliver a Premium Experience

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Samsung Electronics, the market leader in HDTV design and innovation, continues to deliver the ultimate form of "functional art" to consumers with the Series 7 Plasma HDTV featuring Samsung's ToC™ (Touch of Color™) designed bezel. Born from the craftsmanship behind delicately blown glass to the balanced beauty of a sunset, the ToC design features a hint of red colour blended into a piano black bezel. In addition to boasting a cutting-edge design, the Series 7 Plasma HDTVs deliver a superior Full HD1080p picture with up to a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio for crisp detail and vibrant colours, all supported by Samsung's Ultra FilterBright™ technology. For the home theatre connoisseur, the Series 7 offers the option to calibrate the TV for both day-time and night-time viewing to ensure optimal picture quality in any setting.

"With the Series 7 plasma HDTV, Samsung looks to elevate consumers' home theatres with a premier design and an encompassing viewing experience," said Steve Panosian director of Visual Display Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "By combining superior connectivity and networking options with the latest audio-visual technologies, the Series 7 Plasma is certain to further refine most any home theatre setup."

Touch of Color™

Reflecting Samsung's mantra for design creativity, the Series 7 leaves the traditional look of HDTV design and employs the aesthetically pleasing ToC bezel. Samsung is the first manufacturer in the HDTV industry to use dual-injection molding technology which infuses colour to the bezel rather than using spray paint. By controlling the density of the colour injection, the resulting bezel shows a natural gradation from red to black colour for a distinct yet elegant appearance.

Superior Picture Performance

The Full HD 1080p Series 7 features a dynamic contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1 for deeper blacks and purer whites onscreen. Samsung's Ultra Filter Bright anti-glare technology keeps the picture clear and bright even in well-lit environments, while the next-generation DNIe™ Pro video processing and 18-bit Natural True Colour ensure the subtle details are not sacrificed.

Day / Night Calibration Modes

For consumers looking for the ultimate home theatre experience, the Samsung Series 7 Plasma HDTV features a professional day-time and night-time calibration mode for optimised viewing. The two special customisation and enhancement modes can only be accessed once a professional calibrator makes the necessary adjustments and saves the picture settings made to match the ambient lighting in the room. Then the consumer can instantly select the saved picture settings, and experience the best possible HDTV viewing at any time of the day.

InfoLink™

The Series 7 Plasma HDTV features the one-button, on-demand InfoLink™ RSS service. Powered by content from USA Today, InfoLink instantly displays news, weather and stock information onscreen via adjustable overlays. As the ultimate form of luxury and convenience for the always-connected consumer, InfoLink allows users to view stock quotes from their personal portfolio and local weather information. There is no need to change the channel to get a five-day forecast of the weather or instant access to stock quotes and news once connected to a home network with Internet access.

Superior Connectivity

The Series 7 Plasma offers a host of connection options to enjoy a growing library of digital content. Simply plug a memory drive or digital camera in the side-mounted USB 2.0 port and WiseLink™ Pro turns the television into a jukebox or photo album. The TV recognises not only MP3 and JPEG files but also XviD and MPEG4 files to enjoy video playback. In addition, it comes with a Digital Content Management feature that allows the user to sort images based on usual parameters like time and even more uncommon ones like colour and composition. Additionally, the Series 7 Plasmas are compatible with DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) for easy connection to and content sharing with other DLNA-CERTIFIED™ products, such as a computer.

Recognizing that more consumers use their HDTV as the cornerstone of their home entertainment centres, Samsung also added enhanced connectivity to the Series 7 Plasma. Consumers can connect to, access, and manage more of the latest HD devices than ever before with a total of four HDMI 1.3 inputs (three at the rear, one on the side). Beyond their ability to handle the latest colour and HD audio processing, all four connections include CEC networking, allowing control of multiple components using only the TV's remote control.

The Samsung Series 7 Plasma HDTVs will be available in August in 50-inch, 58-inch and 63-inch screen sizes (model numbers: PN50A760, PN58A760 and PN63A760).

Wireless LinkStick Accessory

For added convenience, the Samsung Wireless LinkStick allows consumers to access the InfoLink feature on their Series 7 Plasma HDTV wirelessly. While a connection to the Internet via an appropriate modem and wireless router is still required, consumers will no longer need to run an Ethernet cable directly to their HDTV. The Wireless LinkStick (WIS-08BGX/XAA) is available now with an estimated selling price of $34.99.

Specifications

Series 7 760 Plasma HDTVs

Screen Sizes 50-inch / 58-inch / 63-inch

Resolution Full HD 1080p

Design Touch of Color™ narrow bezel design with Rose accents

Video

* 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio

* 1,300 cd/m2 brightness

* Natural True Colour 18-bit processing

* Black in detail with Ultra Filter Bright anti-glare technology

* DNIe™ Pro (Digital Natural Imaging engine) technology

* Advanced false - contour reduction technology

Audio

* Down-firing speakers (20-watts x 2)

* SRS TruSurround XT™

Features

* InfoLink™ RSS for one-touch, on-demand, onscreen access to the news, weather, stock info

* Internal flash memory with pre-loaded Content Library™

* WiseLink™ Pro (USB 2.0), with MPEG 4, XviD, MP3, JPEG decoders

* DLNA-CERTIFIED™

* Entertainment mode

* Built-in NTSC / ATSC / Clear QAM tuners

* Energy Star® compliant

A/V Connections

* 4 HDMI (HDMI-CEC) version 1.3 inputs (3 rear, 1 side)

* 1 side USB 2.0 port (WiseLink™ Pro)

* 2 component inputs (rear)

* 2 composite inputs (1 rear, 1 side)

* 1 S-Video input (side)

* 1 PC input

* 1 Headphone jack

* 1 RS323C connection

* 1 Ethernet connection (for InfoLink™ RSS feature, and DLNA connectivity only)

Estimated Selling Price

* 50-inch: $2,799.99

* 58-inch: $4,499.99

* 63-inch: $5,499.99

Availability August 2008