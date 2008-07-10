GearLive just found that the MobileMe update is live on Apple's site, even if it's not live on Software Update yet. Click here to grab the package, which you can install first before the actual MobileMe is live. According to .mac's left column, the service will be taken offline between 8PM tonight PDT and 2AM tomorrow morning (1-7pm Thursday AEST). If we're lucky, their maintenance will finish quick and everyone will have MobileMe shortly after 8. If not, it'll be early Thursday. [GearLive]
MobileMe OS X Update Download Is Live
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
The Best Apps For Getting Real Work Done On Your Phone
The debate about whether you can get serious work done on a tablet continues, but what about the even smaller computing device you carry around in your pocket? Apple, Google and Microsoft all make mini versions of their office apps for use on the go, and here’s how they stack up against each other—and whether you actually can do any work on a phone.