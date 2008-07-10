MobileMe OS X Update Download Is Live

GearLive just found that the MobileMe update is live on Apple's site, even if it's not live on Software Update yet. Click here to grab the package, which you can install first before the actual MobileMe is live. According to .mac's left column, the service will be taken offline between 8PM tonight PDT and 2AM tomorrow morning (1-7pm Thursday AEST). If we're lucky, their maintenance will finish quick and everyone will have MobileMe shortly after 8. If not, it'll be early Thursday. [GearLive]