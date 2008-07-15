One of the new features in Apple's MobileMe suite is the push services, allowing users to get near instant notification of incoming emails, as well as instant changes to address books and appointments. There are grumblings, however, that it isn't true push. For example, when settings are changed in the MobileMe control panel on a Mac, it doesn't initiate an automatic sync, so the handset isn't updated till the next scheduled sync, which is every 15 minutes. It's really more of an annoyance than anything else, but is a sync every 15 minutes really true push connectivity?[MacRumors]
MobileMe and iPhone 3G's Push Email Really Push?
