Mobile Edge TSA Compliant Laptop Bags For Speedy Trips Through Security

We have known for quite some time that the TSA would allow companies to develop "checkpoint friendly" laptop cases—and now the first products are beginning to roll out to the masses. The ScanFast collection from Mobile Edge is among these new releases, and their lineup features a backpack, briefcase, and a messenger bag that can allow security personnel to easily view its contents so you never have to remove your laptop. The products are expected to be released "in late summer" but pricing info has not been made public. [Mobile Edge]