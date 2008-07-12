Microsoft's Portable Transforming Arc Mouse Unfolds To a Beautiful Semicircle

Microsoft's portable Arc Mouse folds down to half its size for travel. But that semicircle shape can't be as comfortable as it looks. Then again, who needs to point and click and work when you can flip and drool? It comes in red or black for US$60 and will be out later this year. [MaxPC, thanks Norm]



