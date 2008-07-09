Microsoft Spending US$300+ Million To Tell Consumers Vista Doesn't Suck

Hey Apple. Microsoft's seen those Get a Mac ads with J. Long and J. Hodgman. They're tired of that shit. So tired, in fact, that they're going to spend some $300 million in their own advertising campaign with Crispin porter + Bogusky telling consumers how much Vista doesn't suck. Corporate VP of Windows Consumer Product said this:

We know our story is very different from what our competitors want us to think. Today we are drawing a line and are going to start telling the real story. The quiet majority of million and millions of Windows Vista users out there are going to have a great experience," Brooks said. "The message is 'Move to Vista. The time of worry is over.'

And if you ask us, Vista isn't all that bad. [ZDNet]