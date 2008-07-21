Microsoft Releasing SideWinder Keyboard in September?

Is Microsoft continuing their SideWinder brand revival—started with a mouse—with the release of a keyboard later this year? Perhaps, but this SideWinder X6 seems to be a pretty interesting keyboard in any case. It's got red (perhaps glowing?) keys, a detachable num-pad, programmable buttons and TWO gigantic knobs on the right. We're thinking those knobs will be programmable as well, perhaps to cycle through your weapons or scroll through your iTunes playlist. We'll just have to wait until September to see whether or not this US$79 keyboard really is the SideWinder. [Pcinpact via Engadget]