In Dubai, they're doing things big these days. Big hotels, big palm tree islands, big wallets, and very soon, big US$281 million fountains. The biggest one in the world, in fact, and it will be large enough to give the famed fountains at the Bellagio in Las Vegas an inferiority complex. At 250 metres long, the unnamed fountain will be 25% larger than the Bellagio fountain. Powering the fountain will be pumps capable of shooting columns of water approximately 135 or so metres into the dry Middle Eastern air. A light and sound show produced by a network of 6,600 lights and 50 projectors will illuminate the burgeoning Dubai skyline at night. About 83,250 litres of water are expected to cycle through the fountain at any given time when it is completed in 2009. Now, if you'll excuse me, nature calls.[Luxury Launches]
Massive Dubai Fountain Will Be the Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Water Works of its Kind
