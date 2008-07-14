Mary Poppins Has Nothing On The Unbreakable Fighting Umbrella (John Steed, however...)

Unbreakable Fighting Umbrellas have been around for a little while now, but today we know of one government that actually uses them to protect its president. That government is the Philippines, and the protected president is Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. She wouldn't have it any other way. Further testimonials for the US$180 multi-purpose weapon/rainstopper from Secret Service agencies beyond the Philippines are just as glowing: "Your product is simple and affective as we saw in your video. I can carry it everywhere. Many other agencies wanted to know where they could purchase this umbrella," said one proud customer on the Unbreakable Fighting Umbrella product page. If you haven't seen the video yet, it's worth a look, for nothing else than the fact that Thomas Kurz ("the world's foremost expert on flexibility training") uses one of these rainstoppers to chop a watermelon in two.

[Wired]