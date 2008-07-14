How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mary Poppins Has Nothing On The Unbreakable Fighting Umbrella (John Steed, however...)

Unbreakable Fighting Umbrellas have been around for a little while now, but today we know of one government that actually uses them to protect its president. That government is the Philippines, and the protected president is Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. She wouldn't have it any other way. Further testimonials for the US$180 multi-purpose weapon/rainstopper from Secret Service agencies beyond the Philippines are just as glowing: "Your product is simple and affective as we saw in your video. I can carry it everywhere. Many other agencies wanted to know where they could purchase this umbrella," said one proud customer on the Unbreakable Fighting Umbrella product page. If you haven't seen the video yet, it's worth a look, for nothing else than the fact that Thomas Kurz ("the world's foremost expert on flexibility training") uses one of these rainstoppers to chop a watermelon in two.

[Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
android apple google ios microsoft-office mobile office-apps productivity

The Best Apps For Getting Real Work Done On Your Phone

The debate about whether you can get serious work done on a tablet continues, but what about the even smaller computing device you carry around in your pocket? Apple, Google and Microsoft all make mini versions of their office apps for use on the go, and here’s how they stack up against each other—and whether you actually can do any work on a phone.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles