The Mars Phoenix Lander shut its robotic arm down over the weekend, refusing to follow NASA directions after "realising" those actions would have damaged its wrist. NASA programmers had to send new code to bring the arm back to life, and are now augmenting the original code to try and get the task done. Seemingly pleased with the Phoenix's refusal to conform to The Man's rules, NASA representatives described the process as "pretty neat." I think this whole "machines thinking for themselves" thing is only neat until they decide all humans are off their collective asses, and leave them floating in space with no suit. [PC World via Slashdot]