It's not totally carbon-free, and it's probably ugly as sin, but a man in Ohio has found a way to get 110MPG out of a 1987 Mustang. He and his team made many modifications, but it's not a hybrid. The man's not a total altruist, though; he's entered in the Progressive Automotive X Prize contest, a race to be the first to develop a commercially viable car that can get over 100MPG. No details on how they're doing it, so you can't quite try it yourself yet. If we were Doug Pelmear, the man who invented the system, we'd watch our backs, as the oil companies have killed people like him before. It's true, I read it on the Internet. [Local 6]
Man Hacks Mustang, Gets 100 Miles Per Gallon, Dates, Envy
