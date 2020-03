There's no dock in the iPhone 3G's box. And the iPhone 3G doesn't fit in the original iPhone's dock. You could pay US$29 for a new one. Or you could just make the damn thing fit in the dock you already have. All you need is steady hands, a Dremel and a buffing cloth. Carve, buff, voila. Here are the happy, frugal results:

Of course, your original iPhone might not fit so harmoniously after this mod. [Hard Mac via Engadget]