M.A.D. Gamepad Features Tiny, Detachable Steering Wheel

The M.A.D. Gamepad is a mini USB gamepad that features an even minier steering wheel. We're not sure it's the most practical, ergonomic gamepad we've ever seen, but we sure admire the effort and, we'll be honest, the ludicrousness. Here's what just the wheel looks like:

Actually, with the USB port right on the back, this wheel could make for a pretty snazzy DIY add-on to existing hardware. If only it were mini USB, the modders could really have some fun. Pick yours up for US$20. [Brando]