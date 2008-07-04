How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MacBook Air With Solid State Drive Gets US$500 Price Cut

Apple just ripped US$500 off the price tag of their Solid State Drive-based MacBook Airs, which are now US$2598, down from US$3098. AppleInsider says the cuts came from two components, the 1.8GHz Core 2 Duo, which got a US$100 cut, and the 64GB SSD, which got a US$400 cut. The sub-US$3000 bill should be slightly more appetising to fans of light laptops. And fans of money.

AU: The local version has had a price cut to, down to $3,538. Still don't think its worth the $1,000 premium though.

[Apple Store via Apple Insider]

