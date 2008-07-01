Mac Pro Overclocking Tool By ZDNet Boosts Cheapo Model to Whoa Mama Model

ZDNet's come up with a software-based app to overclock processors on the Intel 5000 and 5400 chipsets, which (as of right now) is the Mac Pro and Xserve. Apparently ZDNet Clock is so good, the cheapest 2.8GHz Mac Pro outperforms the 3.2MHz Mac Pro, saving you US$1600. You'll have to fiddle with the slider to get it customised for you, so don't think you can just drag it to the right and not have a crashfest on your hands. Hit up ZDNet to see the details. If you can get this to work right (and have enough cooling), it could be fantastic for heavy computational tasks. [ZDNet via Wired]