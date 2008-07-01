The Mac mini looks good because the front is completely minimal. Unfortunately, that makes the front completely useless, and a pain in the arse if you have it set up where you need spelunking gear to get to the USB ports. Enter the unfortunately named Hang With Mi, which lets you mount your mini anywhere and adds four USB 2.0 ports to the front. Downside is that it needs its own power source, but the overall neat and convenient factor definitely adds up to the $50 pricetag. [macessity via Unpluggd]
Mac mini Rack Lets It Hang Anywhere, Adds Front USB 2.0 Hub
