Lunatics Base-Jumping Off Giant Wind Turbines Have More Guts Than We Do

The idea of diving out of an aeroplane with essentially just a thin envelope of fabric protecting me from splattering my organs all over concrete like postmodern art makes me want to pee myself. Yet somehow jumping off a giant, bird-blending propeller blade, almost thirty stories up, makes me want to poop myself too. And that's exactly what these insane base jumpers do, on video no less.



I do jump off of my bed sometimes though, that counts for something, right? [Groovy Green via Huffington Post]