Logitech Announces Wireless Keyboard for the Wii

If you use your Wii to surf the web because you really miss your WebTV and want to relive the frustrations of using the internet on your television, this new Logitech Cordless Keyboard for Wii was designed with you in mind. It broadcasts using 2.4 GHz wireless technology and works from up to 10 metres away. Designed with the Wii in mind, it comes with dedicated buttons for Zoom In/Out, Forward/Back, Quit and OK. If it was really designed with the Wii in mind, you'd be able to move forward and back by swinging the entire keyboard around, but alas, that feature isn't included. No word on a release date, but it'll set you back US$50 when it drops. [Product Page via CrunchGear]