Lightsaber DS Stylus Elicits No Objections From Phoenix Wright

These officially licensed Star Wars Nintendo DS Styluses are just what we need to draw insane circles around Pokemon, help Phoenix Wright solve cases and cut open random people in that really hard doctor game. They come in two flavours: a three-pack of standard plastic ones for US$7.99 or a two-pack of glowing ones for US$16.99. Both are due July 31, which is exactly the day that we're going to pretending we're gigantic Jedi holding regular-sized lightsabers. [Light-up and Boring via View from Heaven via Oh Gizmo via Kotaku]