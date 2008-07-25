Lightning Review: Timbuk2 MacBook Air 'Steve Sleeve'

The Gadget: It may be seven months late to the party, but Timbuk2's Steve Sleeve is the latest MacBook Air sleeve to fashion itself in the likeness of a manila folder.



The Price: US$50

The Verdict: Let me preface this by saying THE THING COSTS FIFTY DOLLARS. Yes, it's constructed in typical Timbuk2 fashion — which is to say, well — and it would sufficiently protect your Air from scratches, but it costs FIFTY DOLLARS. Ridiculous pricing aside, it's made from a durable material recycled from plastic bottles, has welded seams, and is apparently 100% recyclable. Inside, it has a soft material that keeps your Air happy. However, the Steve Sleeve isn't waterproof and provides no impact protection. So, if you really want a manila folder sleeve for your Macbook Air, this is a good choice based on quality alone. Otherwise, you're paying a decent amount for a novelty item which does the same thing a generic US$10 sleeve could. [Timbuk2]