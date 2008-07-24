How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: Sony MDR-NC500D Digital Noise Cancelling Headphones

The Gadget: Sony's MDR-NC500D, the "world's first headphones with digital technology for noise cancelling." These over the ear noise cancelling headphones have three different environmental modes, a monitor mode, internal reachable battery and a case full of accessories and adapters.

The Price: US$400.00

The Verdict: As with any expensive noise cancelling headphones that are geared towards frequent flyers, comfort, sound quality, and noise cancelling are all equally important when reviewing.

Comfort
Doesn't matter how great a pair of headphones sound, they must be comfortable to wear especially when they're cancelling out noise on long haul flights. My first comfort impression: they're surprisingly light when wearing. Usually big over-the-ear headphones are uncomfortably heavy; but not these. The ear-cup padding is relatively thin and firm, but still comfortable. The padding on the top head strap has this same firm feel and is more than adequate. A month ago on a SF to Paris flight, I wore these headphones for a continuous 10 hours before I started to notice discomfort. So I can safely say they pass the comfort test.

Sound Quality
Now I'm no audiophile, but I do enjoy a crisp vibrant sound. It must be noted that these headphones always have the noise cancelling feature on, so they aren't exactly like a pair of normal headphones. The overall sound quality is great, but it's not astonishing. With volume at medium level the depth is there with a clean undistorted sound. In the higher volume levels the headphones start to produce very light noise and some minimal distortion. But this is at very high levels which I couldn't handle for more than a few seconds. Even though the headphones are expensive, it's excusable that the sound quality wasn't amazing because the noise cancelling totally makes up for it.

Noise Cancelling
I'm still a bit confused to how this "digital technology for noise cancelling" exactly works. But I do know it works very well. It's my understanding that it converts the analogue signal digitally by using a digital processor, and then it can apply different environmental filters based on the surroundings. When you first turn the headphones on they use the standard non-environmently filtered noise cancelling. This setting worked well, but by clicking the AI (artificial intelligence) button located right next to the power switch, the audio cut out for a second then came back even better. The AI NC mode uses an automatic environmental filter mode where it can detect the HZ range of noise and apply a filter to mask it. There are three different modes, one for a plane, one for a train/bus, and another for an office/study environment. I did play with the different manual modes for a bit but found that the automatic setting could choose the right one for me, so I had no need for the manual settings.

Once I figured out the AI NC feature I started to enjoy the headphones even more. I could barely hear the roar of the jet's engines, but at the same time I could slightly hear important outside sounds, like my girl friend asking me to get her ice cream. I tested the noise cancelling against a pair of US$200 JVC HA-NC250 on-the-ear noise cancelling headphones. Compared to the JBLs, the Sonys were amazingly better. The JBLs let in more outside noise and had a slight distortion/buzz in sound. The Sony's clarity and overall enjoyment was much better.

Accessories
These headphones come with a huge carrying case that is packed full of accessories. The case is so big that it makes carrying it sort of a hassle, but it does have every accessory you could ever need. It's got an in-flight adaptor, 1/4" stereo adaptor, 2 3.5mm stereo cords, a charger, and even a AA battery powered adaptor for when you run out of internal juice.

Final Verdict
I'm currently 30,000 feet above the Atlantic in a Boeing 747 and I can't hep but gush over these headphones. They're simply amazing. But are they worth the price? For most people I would say no way. I think these are only for those frequent flyers who are regularly taking flights longer than 5 hours. The US$400 price tag can only be justified if the headphones are being used a few times a month and not just to block out sounds around the house.

Trending Stories Right Now

evolution the-conversation

Evolution: That Famous ‘March Of Progress’ Image Is Just Wrong

Evolution explains how all living beings, including us, came to be. It would be easy to assume evolution works by continuously adding features to organisms, constantly increasing their complexity. Some fish evolved legs and walked onto the land. Some dinosaurs evolved wings and began to fly. Others evolved wombs and began to give birth to live young.
ai feature history medieval-history ouroboros

The Ouroboros, From Antiquity To AI

The Ouroboros—which symbolises the cyclical nature of life and death and the divine essence that lives on forever—was first recorded in the Egyptian Book of the Netherworld. Alchemists then adopted the symbol into their mystical work of physical and spiritual transformation. After chemistry supplanted its more mystical forebear, alchemy, the Ouroboros was largely forgotten. That is, until reemerging in the 19th century largely thanks to the psychologists Carl Jung. Today, the Ouroboros has taken on a new life in tech’s Ouroboros program, and has become integral to coding and our evolving understanding of artificial intelligence. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles