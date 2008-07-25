How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: Maximo iMetal iPhone Headset

The Gadget: Maximo iP-HS2 iMetal Isolation Headset. It's a set of isolation headphones bundled with a mic so that you can seamlessly take incoming calls while listening to music. They are also silver so they'll match your phone/rims.

Price: US$79

Verdict: Very buyable. Those with stock iPhone/iPod headphones will notice a major upgrade in sound quality. Deeper bass, fuller mids and an overall less muddled presentation of instrumentation make them a comparatively enjoyable listening experience, and the earpieces did a great job of blocking out aeroplane noise on a recent fight.

There's a multifunctional pause/skip/hang-up/answer button on the wire as well, and the package includes an extension cable and some extra eartips.

Taking a call with the headset was very easy (you hit the answer button on the wire or phone and the iPhone realises that there's a mic plugged in). During our testing, we found the vocal quality was only a bit worse than on the iPhone's receiver, so really quite passable. The only weird part is that you might find yourself talking louder than normal since you are essentially wearing earplugs.

For those interested in a combination headphone/mic kit, you might also want to check out the highly rated V-Moda Vibe Duo headset. It runs about US$20 more than this iMetal model, but the Duo offers a slightly better frequency response, too. [Maximo]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
android apple google ios microsoft-office mobile office-apps productivity

The Best Apps For Getting Real Work Done On Your Phone

The debate about whether you can get serious work done on a tablet continues, but what about the even smaller computing device you carry around in your pocket? Apple, Google and Microsoft all make mini versions of their office apps for use on the go, and here’s how they stack up against each other—and whether you actually can do any work on a phone.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles