How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: Kangaroom Bamboo Laptop Stand and Charging Station

The Gadget: Kangaroom's laptop stand and charging station, which offers a ventilated laptop stand as well as two phone/iPod holders so you can have a place to charge your gear without cluttering up your desk. It's even tilted, since many laptop users enjoy typing at an angle.

The Price: US$45

The Verdict: We've been fans of Kangaroom's organisational kits for a while now, and this bamboo laptop stand continues their tradition of quality organisational products with a gadgety tint. In this case, this product design combines four good concepts into one useful device.

• Laptop stands = useful
• Things made out of bamboo = fun for eco-fetishists and pandas
• Gadget charger dock = good times for gadget-heads
• Ventilated middle = keeps your laptop cool

And all of those features in a sturdily constructed shape means we'd gladly pay the US$45 for one of these. It even feels nice when you take it off a desk and put it on your lap, giving a nice bamboo barrier between a hot laptop and your fleshy (uncharred) thighs.

[Kangaroom]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
android apple google ios microsoft-office mobile office-apps productivity

The Best Apps For Getting Real Work Done On Your Phone

The debate about whether you can get serious work done on a tablet continues, but what about the even smaller computing device you carry around in your pocket? Apple, Google and Microsoft all make mini versions of their office apps for use on the go, and here’s how they stack up against each other—and whether you actually can do any work on a phone.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles