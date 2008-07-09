How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: i2i Stream Wireless Music Sharing Device

The Gadget: Aerielle's i2i Stream allows users to share audio from any source between two or more i2i devices using a wireless 2.4 GHz frequency. Just plug in a set of headphones and listen to the music your friends are broadcasting on their i2i Streams (up to 7 audio sources).

The Price: US$119.95 for a two pack (currently on sale for US$99.95 ) or US$69.95 in a single version (on sale for US$59.95)

The Verdict: The i2i Stream works as advertised. The sound quality from the streaming music is good and it holds up well inside the range of 30 feet (even when separated by walls). Furthermore, switching between audio sources is easy with the colour coded channels, and it gets a decent amount of battery life (around 6 or 7 hours). Still, I can't recommend something that seems unnecessary to me. It's not that it is huge or anything (although it could stand to be a little smaller), but when you plug in an iPod and headphones it is nothing more than another cumbersome gadget taking up space and emptying your wallet. And why? So you can share your horrible taste in music with your friends? If you want to DJ your tunes, a simple portable speaker would suffice. Besides, for the price of a single i2i Stream you could get a 2GB Shuffle and listen to your own music.[i2i Stream]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
android apple google ios microsoft-office mobile office-apps productivity

The Best Apps For Getting Real Work Done On Your Phone

The debate about whether you can get serious work done on a tablet continues, but what about the even smaller computing device you carry around in your pocket? Apple, Google and Microsoft all make mini versions of their office apps for use on the go, and here’s how they stack up against each other—and whether you actually can do any work on a phone.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles