OK, now this looks fun. The "Liber Toit" is a design for what's essentially a gigantic jungle gym for adults that spans across the roofs of multiple buildings in a city. You can get from building to building via wall climbs, slides, tubes and any number of other insanely-fun looking methods. It's a way to get places while also getting exercise! For the love of everything holy can we please make this happen somewhere? Preferably starting on top of my building? Please?

[Yanko Design]