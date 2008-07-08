LG Projector Phone Is Like a Media-Throwing Web Shooter

The winner of LG's next phone design challenge has been announced—and by the looks of things, it appears that Spider-Man's web shooter was a major source of inspiration. The device is actually a pen-shaped cellphone/mobile projector that can throw images, video and other information on the back of the user's hand when mounted on a wrist strap. I'm not sure if LG still plans on manufacturing the winning concept phone, but slinging a mini or pico projector image around like a web shooter has definite geek appeal.
