LG Chocolate 3 Arriving July 14th

The new LG Chocolate has finally gotten a firm release date—it will go on sale July 14th to Verizon Wireless customers. Remember, this Chocolate is a lot different from LG's candybars of old. It's actually a clamshell with a small, 1.76" touchscreen on the outside and larger 2.22" normal screen on the inside. It features a 2MP camera and stores your media on 1GB of internal memory expandable to 9GB by 8GB microSDHC. Expect to pay US$299 at full retail price or US$129 with a 2-year contract. [phonearena]