We've been waiting for this since January: LG's promised Blu-ray player with built-in Netflix movie streaming is official. Available this fall for "well under US$500," the BD300 is the third major box Netflix has invaded with its unlimited streaming service offering over 12,000 titles.
LG BD300 Is First Blu-ray Player With Built-in Netflix Streaming
